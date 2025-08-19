Climate change brings tropical fruits to high-altitude Mexico City

Hawaiʻi Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago responds to President Donald Trump's calls to end the use of mail-in ballots and voting machines; New research investigates the low number of solid organ transplants in the U.S. Pacific territories
Scientists expect Kiīauea to again gush lava in the coming days for the 31st time since December as the mountain lives up to its identity as one of the world’s most active volcanoes. A few lucky residents and visitors will have a front row view at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.