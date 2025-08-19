© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate change brings tropical fruits to high-altitude Mexico City

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:45 AM HST

Mexico City is not known for its tropical fruits. But climate change is causing some garden surprises.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio