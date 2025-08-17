© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zelenskyy and European leaders to meet with Trump at White House on Monday

By Greg Myre,
A Martínez
Published August 17, 2025 at 11:10 PM HST

European leaders will travel with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting with President Trump at the White House with on Monday.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio