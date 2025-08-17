© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's next for Ukraine following the Trump-Putin summit

By A Martínez
Published August 17, 2025 at 11:10 PM HST

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, about his perspective on what comes next following the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio