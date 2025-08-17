What's next for Ukraine following the Trump-Putin summit

Home for the summer, Laura Dux has been brightening up the HPR basement and interning with Hawaii Public Radioʻs The Conversation. The hard working Mililani High School alum started her career as an actor but fell in love with radio. As the summer comes to a close and before Dux returns to Los Angeles, Dux and Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba finally get a chance to sit and talk story.Laura Duxʻs playlist:Care - Hana VuTruth Lies Low - Andrew BirdLike I Say (I runaway) - Nilūfer YanyaThe Body Is a Blade - Japanese BreakfastSeventeen - Sharon Van Etten

