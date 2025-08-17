© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published August 17, 2025 at 11:13 PM HST

Ukraine's Zelenskyy and European leaders to meet Trump at White House Monday, Israelis protest to demand a hostage deal as leaders plan to occupy Gaza City, more National Guard troops heading to D.C.

A Martínez
Leila Fadel
