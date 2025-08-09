Jacqueline "Jac" Holland-Wright is back in Hawai`i to honor Mr Bright and the Iʻm A Bright Kid Foundation. Jac will be on stage at the Paliku Theatre on Oʻahu starring as Mama Rose in Gypsy opening this weekend. Jac talks about her character, and the people that make this production special.https://imabrightkid.org

