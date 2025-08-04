A squirmy diet may explain the high nitrogen levels in neanderthal remains

Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.
The death toll from hunger continues to climb daily in Gaza. And more Israelis protested over the weekend, demanding both a ceasefire and a hostage deal after footage of an Israeli captured in the Oct. 7 attack of 2023 was released by Hamas.
In a midterm election battle spreading across the country, Republicans leading the Texas Legislature are trying to meet and redraw Congressional lines to help the GOP hold the majority in Congress. Democrats in Texas have fled to other states to try to block them from meeting.