Will the president's economic policies slow down the economy?

By Scott Horsley,
Leila Fadel
Published August 3, 2025 at 10:33 PM HST

New and higher tariffs are set to take effect this week, amid signs the president's economic policies are resulting in higher prices and slower economic growth.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
