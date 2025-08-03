Will the president's economic policies slow down the economy?

`Ukulele player and Hawaiian Language Major at the University of Hawai`i-Mānoa, Kamakahukilani Plunkett visits Classical Pacific for a conversation with host Sharene Taba about her love of music and Hawai`ian language. Plunkett was the summer production & operations intern at Hawai`i Public Radio, and is a member of the Hawaiian trio Kilia that performed in the Live from the Atherton - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series.https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/events/live-from-the-atherton-mele-hawaiʻi-performance-series-2025

Listen • 15:34