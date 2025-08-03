© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Presidential Fitness Test is coming back

By Leila Fadel
Published August 3, 2025 at 10:13 PM HST

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with sports physician Jordan Metzl about President Trump's effort to revive the Presidential Fitness Test.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio