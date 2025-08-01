In wake of defunding, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting says it's shutting down

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
The state Council on Revenues' latest forecast expects personal incomes in Hawaiʻi to slightly increase this year, but remain flat in 2026. Council member Carl Bonham says the increase is due to the strong start of the year Hawaiʻi had.