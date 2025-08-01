© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
In wake of defunding, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting says it's shutting down

By Frank Langfitt,
Juana Summers
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:27 AM HST

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting said today it will start winding down its operations after it lost federal funding.

