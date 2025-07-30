© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kamala Harris' political future

By Deepa Shivaram
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:22 PM HST

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has announced she won't run for California governor in 2026, but she has left open the possibility of a future political run.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio