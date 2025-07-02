Protein is the latest and greatest food trend. But how much do we need?

/ Someone adds Quest Nutrition protein powder to a shake. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Quest)

High-protein diets are one of the latest food trends. Protein is being added to snacks and drinks. Social media influencers are encouraging people to eat more protein every day. But how much protein do we really need?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Joanne Slavin, professor of food sciences and nutrition at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, about how much protein an average person needs to eat, what foods contain protein, and why food trends like this one come and go.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

