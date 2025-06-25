© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez tried to view an ICE detention center. The agency wouldn't let him

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 5:28 AM HST

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to block Congress from making unannounced visits to detention centers, flouting federal law.

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat, has tried for days to view an ICE facility. He joins us to share his efforts and attempts by President Trump’s critics to gain oversight over immigration operations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
