Want to own Napoleon's hat? Some of his belongings are being auctioned

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Whether they were born and raised in Hawaiʻi or found their way here later in life, the people on this list have contributed to the fabric of these islands in their own ways. With deep respect and aloha, here are the community members who have passed away so far this year.