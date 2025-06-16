© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Meta wants to build artificial 'superintelligence'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:02 AM HST

Meta is throwing money at a new lab pursuing artificial “superintelligence.” Last week the Facebook parent company bought a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion and brought founder Alexandr Wang onto its artificial intelligence research team.

In its race to build a more powerful AI, Meta is also offering salaries in the nine figures to some new hires. Meanwhile, its chatbot is also publishing some users’ AI search queries to a public forum.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

Here & Now Newsroom
