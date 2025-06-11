© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Meet Kat Albrecht, an award-winning pet detective

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:48 AM HST
A person pets a dog. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)
A person pets a dog. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)

When former police bloodhound handler Kat Albrecht lost her own dog, she began to panic, but then stopped herself. Albrecht realized exactly what she needed to find her missing canine: another search dog. Within 20 minutes, she found her beloved pooch.

The experience gave her an idea, and she became an award-winning pet detective, harnessing her training to use dogs to find pets. She’s the founder of Missing Pet Partnership, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of community-based lost pet services.

Albrecht joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for tips and advice.

Here & Now Newsroom
