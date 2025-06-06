© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaii Association of the Blind at the Hawaii Active Seniors Expo

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Dave Lawrence
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM HST
Courtesy Hawaii Association of the Blind

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back a real community inspiration: Hawaii Association of the Blind President Art Cabanilla returns!

The Hawaii Active Seniors Expo is next weekend, June 13 & 14, and the Hawaii Association of the Blind will be there to provide info for people about ways they support folks and their loved ones who face vision disabilities, and they’ll have a big presence at the event, as we hear today!
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
