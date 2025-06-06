Hawaii Association of the Blind at the Hawaii Active Seniors Expo
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back a real community inspiration: Hawaii Association of the Blind President Art Cabanilla returns!
The Hawaii Active Seniors Expo is next weekend, June 13 & 14, and the Hawaii Association of the Blind will be there to provide info for people about ways they support folks and their loved ones who face vision disabilities, and they’ll have a big presence at the event, as we hear today!