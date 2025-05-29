© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOGE cut this scientist's job. Here's what she's doing now

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:47 AM HST

Tens of thousands of researchers are out of work amid President Trump’s ongoing purge of the federal workforce.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Peggy Hall, a biologist who lost her job at the National Institutes of Health in February, and Virginia Gewin, a freelance reporter who has written for Nature about how recently fired researchers are picking up the pieces.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio