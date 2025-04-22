Yiddish is making a comeback

One year after Classical Conservation Conversations began, Dr. Sean Lum reflects on the urgency of environmental action as the 2030 deadline for the UN Sustainable Development Goals approaches. He ties global challenges to the spiritual reflection of seasons like Ramadan and Lent, and shares simple ways to reconnect with Hawaiʻi’s ecosystems and sacred species. Listen as he invites us to reflect, take action, and honor our ancestors by caring for the land and sea.

Listen • 5:31