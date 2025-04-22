© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Yiddish is making a comeback

By Robin Estrin
Published April 22, 2025 at 12:27 PM HST

Yiddish, the historic language of Jews in Europe and Russia, was once nearly extinguished. But now Jews drawn to the language for different reasons are keeping Yiddish alive.

