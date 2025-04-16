Morning news brief

A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
We thought we'd check in to see how the headlines have been affecting your lives and your budgets, and what better way to do that than at the grocery store? In this ongoing series, HPR plans to go to various grocery stores and learn more about what people are seeing amid Trump's tariff hikes.