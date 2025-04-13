Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Anthony Giancatarino, strategic partner for the nonprofit Taproot Earth, discusses empowering under-served communities in the wake of disaster; Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke meets with USDA officials to discuss Hawaiʻi's agricultural priorities