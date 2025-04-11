Bryce Dallas Howard explores humans' love of pets in new documentary

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
State lawmakers are blocking off three dates in the coming months for a special legislative session to address federal funding cuts. The Legislature has about three weeks left in its regular session. But the magnitude of federal cuts and what it means for the state’s budget are still unknown. HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports.