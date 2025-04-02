Author John Green talks about living with OCD

State lawmakers are considering increasing the tax on registering large vehicles to fund the Safe Routes to School Program. For cars over 4,000 pounds — like a 2025 Toyota Tacoma — it would cost 3 cents a pound instead of 2 cents.
A Hawaiʻi boat captain who rebuilt her whale-watching tour business after losing three boats in the deadly 2023 Lahaina wildfire captured iPhone footage of her golden retriever barking excitedly when a humpback swam near them over the weekend. Chrissy Lovitt's video shows the whale poking its head out, seemingly greeting Macy the golden retriever.