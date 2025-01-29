Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
The order pausing all federal loans and grants was rescinded Wednesday by the White House Office of Management and Budget. However, there is still confusion on many fronts. HPR talked to U.S. Rep. Ed Case, who represents the urban areas of Oʻahu, live on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest.
Football players at Kalani, Roosevelt, and Saint Louis high schools have been part of a UH Mānoa study that aims to reduce concussions by training football athletes to tackle like rugby players. The Conversation spoke with Troy Furutani, the program manager for the Hawaii Concussion Management Awareness Program, about their findings.