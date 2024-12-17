© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Palestinians learn about atrocities Syria's Assad carried out against his own people

By Michele Kelemen,
Carrie Kahn
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:22 AM HST

As horrific details emerge from Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's jails, many question the man who once claimed to champion their cause.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio