Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:30 PM HST

Syrian opposition forces enter a key city, in a new blow to Assad regime. President-elect Trump announces White House AI and Crypto Czar. New York City takes a step toward addressing housing crisis.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
