'Sanctuary city' ordinance would protect undocumented immigrants living in L.A.

Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
The University of Hawaiʻi has fired Athletics Director Craig Angelos in a shake-up that left him, in his words, completely blindsided — that's according to a post by Angelos on X. The AD was fired based on performance, according to UH.