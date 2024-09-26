New York senator explains why he has called for NYC Mayor Eric Adams' resignation

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
A new play celebrating 1930s Hawaiian music and its influence on contemporary Hawaiian music premieres at the University of Hawaiʻi on Friday. The Conversation talked to Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker to learn more.