© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uncommitted voters share their thoughts at the DNC

By Clay Masters,
Ari Shapiro
Published August 22, 2024 at 9:58 AM HST

Uncommitted voters are angry that they have so far been denied a speaking slot at the DNC. It has been a discordant note in an otherwise celebratory event.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Clay Masters
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio