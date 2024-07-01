Supreme Court ends term with monumental Trump immunity ruling

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Twenty-nine countries and over 25,000 military personnel are coming together for the world’s largest maritime military exercise. The event happens every two years in Hawaiʻi. HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports from the press conference.
Top Honolulu transportation officials talk about the progress of Skyline so far and the work ahead as the rail marks its first year in operation; Miss Hawaiʻi 2023 reflects on the pressures of being in the public eye