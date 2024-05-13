Pacific News Minute: Fiji's press freedom ranking improves amid political turmoil

Fiji’s former Prime Minister has been sentenced to a year in prison for interfering in a criminal investigation while he headed the country’s government. This comes as the nation’s ranking in a global press freedom index has improved.

The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said there has been a “worrying decline” worldwide in respect for media autonomy. The index covers 180 countries but it reports on only four of two dozen Pacific Island nations and territories.

Fiji improved to 44th in 2024 from 89th last year. That reflects a change for its media after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama lost power in a 2022 election.

The country repealed a strict law that threatened reporters with prison for doing their jobs.

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation said the reform has allowed its journalists to do stories they previously shied away from.

Meanwhile, the press freedom ranking of Papua New Guinea, the most populous Pacific island country, fell to 91st from 59th last year.

The Pacific News Service said Prime Minister James Marape has criticized Papua New Guinea’s media for reporting on the country’s problems, such as tribal conflicts.

Samoa ranked 22nd as a regional leader in the press freedom index. The country is the only Pacific island nation in the top 25.