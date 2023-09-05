Open call for Moth Storytellers!

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. On Friday, October 27th, The Moth Mainstage returns to the beautiful Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu for an unforgettable evening of storytelling.

Everyone has a story to share, and we want to hear yours! If you’re interested in participating in The Moth Mainstage in Honolulu, pitch us a 2-minute version of your story on The Moth Pitchline. Our Directors will review your story pitch, and contact you in the coming weeks if they’d like to develop your story with you for the Moth Mainstage! Mainstage stories are recorded for future consideration on The Moth Radio Hour and Podcast.

For some helpful storytelling tips and tricks, check out The Moth’s website or our book, “How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth” at a local bookstore or library near you.

Please note: While the Mainstage is on O'ahu, we encourage folks from all of the islands to share their stories! Travel to and from Honolulu and accommodations are covered for all storytellers.

Cut-off date for story submissions: Friday, September 15th

Submit your pitch at The Moth Pitchline.

About the Moth:

The Moth is true stories, told live and without notes. As an organization, it celebrates the ability of stories to honor the diversity and commonality of the human experience. This curated live event features five storytellers who share true stories on an array of topics, creating an experience that is intimate, inspiring, captivating, theatrical, and enlightening.

The Moth is a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. For 25 years, The Moth has presented over 40,000 true personal stories, told live, without notes, to standing-room-only audiences and virtually around the globe. Renowned for showcasing a broad range of human experiences, The Moth produces approximately 600 live and virtual shows each year and has an ongoing presence in 27 cities worldwide. Additionally, The Moth runs storytelling workshops for high school students, teachers, adults and advocates from around the world through its Education, Community and Global Programs, and MothWorks, which uses the essential elements of Moth storytelling as an empathetic communication tool. Learn more about The Moth.

