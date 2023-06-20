Flower show to open at Honolulu Museum of Art, June 23–25

Members of the Garden Club of Honolulu are gearing up for their upcoming flower show, “Oceans: Beyond the Reef.” The exhibit will be open at the Honolulu Museum of Art from June 23–25.

Honolulu Museum of Art /

Co-chair Janice Lau Fergus is excited to kick off the club's first show in five years. She said people cultivate plants for as many as five years in preparation for one show.

“Even if you're not a gardener or a grower, it's a beautiful show,” Fergus said.

The exhibit will emphasize indigenous plants and ocean health. Floral arrangements, photography, jewelry, and more will be on display.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

