Punahou senior Iris Sim plays the flute, bass, piano, violin, guitar and more. Iris plans on continuing her studies at a conservatory next year, but in the meantime, always has new music to discover. She shares some of her favorites on Classical Pacific.

This classical music conversation aired on February 7, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.