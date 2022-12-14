Short film about Hawaiian activist, musician George Helm hopes for an Oscar nomination

With the window for Oscar voting ending Thursday, one short film hoping to be nominated for an Academy Award is "Hawaiian Soul." The film depicts a key moment in the life of Native Hawaiian activist and musician George Helm.

Courtesy Kamaʻaina Creations/ʻĀina Paikai /

Helm helped lead the effort to stop the bombing of Kaho’olawe in the 1970s. During that time, Helm and fellow activist Kimo Mitchell disappeared while crossing the channel between Kaho’olawe and Maui. Their bodies were never found.

The film was written and directed by Native Hawaiian filmmaker ʻĀina Paikai. Paikai grew up in Pearl City and attended the University of Hawaiʻi’s Academy for Creative Media.

The Conversation talked to Paikai about being in the Oscar race against hundreds of films as well as sharing Helm’s legacy.

You can watch "Hawaiian Soul" for free on the film’s website until Thursday, Dec. 15.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.