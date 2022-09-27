Donate
HPR Station Updates

An update on our HPR-1 Kaua‘i transmitter

Hawaii Public Radio
Published September 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM HST
Mt Kahili Kauai
Don Mussell
/
HPR's transmitter site atop Mt Kahili on Kaua‘i during a rainy day. Inclement weather is just one of the many challenges with servicing this location.

After repairs were completed at our Mt. Kahili transmitter site in July, a different component unfortunately failed. We are waiting for this replacement part to arrive from off-island, so it can be installed. Because of continued supply chain disruptions, our vendor is unable to issue a timeline.

Until this is resolved, please tune in as you are able through the HPR website, our free mobile app, or your smart speaker. Please know that this situation is of utmost importance to us as a statewide broadcaster. Should you have any questions, comments or concerns, please contact us.

