An update on our HPR-1 Kaua‘i transmitter

After repairs were completed at our Mt. Kahili transmitter site in July, a different component unfortunately failed. We are waiting for this replacement part to arrive from off-island, so it can be installed. Because of continued supply chain disruptions, our vendor is unable to issue a timeline.

Until this is resolved, please tune in as you are able through the HPR website, our free mobile app, or your smart speaker. Please know that this situation is of utmost importance to us as a statewide broadcaster. Should you have any questions, comments or concerns, please contact us.