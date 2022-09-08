Bernard Shaw, longtime former news anchor, dies at 82

The Maui Police Commission will not seek disciplinary action against Police Chief John Pelletier, following a rocky few months. At a Wednesday meeting, Police Commission Chair Frank DeRego said third-party investigations did not sustain allegations from two sworn officers and one civilian worker.
Visitors can now virtually visit Puʻu Waʻawaʻa and the Nāpuʻu region of Hawaiʻi Island. They are the latest areas to be added to a collection of online virtual tours by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.