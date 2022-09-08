Donate
Bernard Shaw, longtime former news anchor, dies at 82

By Karen Zamora,
Ashley Brown
Published September 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM HST

Bernard Shaw, the pioneering Black journalist who served as CNN's chief anchor for 20 years, died on Wednesday from pneumonia. He was 82.

