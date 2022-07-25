Donate
The Conversation

Uncle’s Kū Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches take tasty treats to the continent

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM HST
It’s not often that Hawaiʻi businesses grow large enough that they expand to the continent. But that’s the story behind Uncle’s Kū Aloha Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Paul and Barbara Logan started their business in 2013 in the small town of Waialua on Oʻahu’s North Shore. It was just supposed to be something they did for fun as they sold produce at the community farmers market. But the sammies took off.

Since then, they've won several local “best of” awards. In 2020, Pacific Business News named it one of Hawaiʻi’s fastest growing companies. Now it's expanding into mainland markets — and offering an investment opportunity.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, The Conversation caught up with the Logans at their home in Waialua to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 25, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
