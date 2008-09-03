'One Party Country' Dissects Why Republicans Win

In One Party Country, journalists Tom Hamburger and Peter Wallsten explain what they call "The Republican plan for dominance in the 21st century." The Republicans, they argue, are "firmly in the lead when it comes to the science and strategy of attaining power — and keeping it."

Hamburger and Wallsten are both reporters for The Los Angeles Times. Peter Wallsten covers the White House and national politics. Hamburger is an investigative reporter; he is currently in Anchorage, covering stories about John McCain's running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

