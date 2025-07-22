Chinatown Arch project receives final permits to move forward

Honolulu’s Chinatown is one of the oldest in the country, and years ago, an idea to build an arch to frame its rich history got some traction.

Eddie Flores Jr. Computer rendering of the Chinatown Arch.

Well, organizers secured the final permits from the city and state this month to get the project underway.

Hawaiʻi businessman Eddie Flores Jr. provided the seed money to get the arch planning and design underway. He is now launching a fundraising effort to see the Kekaulike Mall project through.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz with Eddie Flores Jr.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 22, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.