Chinatown Arch project receives final permits to move forward

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 22, 2025 at 4:07 PM HST
Chinatown Arch copy.
Eddie Flores Jr.
A rendering of the Chinatown Arch in development.

Honolulu’s Chinatown is one of the oldest in the country, and years ago, an idea to build an arch to frame its rich history got some traction.

Chinatown Arch example.
Eddie Flores Jr.
Computer rendering of the Chinatown Arch.

Well, organizers secured the final permits from the city and state this month to get the project underway.

Hawaiʻi businessman Eddie Flores Jr. provided the seed money to get the arch planning and design underway. He is now launching a fundraising effort to see the Kekaulike Mall project through.

HPR's Catherine Cruz with Eddie Flores Jr.
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz with Eddie Flores Jr.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 22, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
