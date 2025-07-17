Librarian who moonlights as a sommelier uncorks history (and wine)

Are you living a double life? We’re shining a spotlight on kamaʻāina with unexpected passions that they’ve turned into dual careers, starting with a Bishop Museum librarian who moonlights as a sommelier.

Krystal Kakimoto hails from the Garden Isle. She found a way to combine her two passions by leading "Archives Uncorked" events on Oʻahu, where attendees can “drink history.”

She spoke with The Conversation about realizing that her two roles have more in common than meets the eye.

The next “Archives Uncorked” event takes place Aug. 1 at the shared campus of the Hawaiian Historical Society and Hawaiian Mission Houses in downtown Honolulu. For more information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.