Librarian who moonlights as a sommelier uncorks history (and wine)

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published July 17, 2025 at 1:53 PM HST
Archives Uncorked event on March 21, 2025.
1 of 4  — Archives Uncorked March 21, 2025
Archives Uncorked event on March 21, 2025.
Krystal Kakimoto
A "Wine-Raiser" for Hawaiian Mission Houses.
2 of 4  — Wine-raiser for Hawaiian Mission Houses
A "Wine-Raiser" for Hawaiian Mission Houses.
Krystal Kakimoto
From left to right: Zita Cup Choy Historian at Iʻolani Palace, Krystal Kakimoto, Cynthia Engle Exec Director Hawaiian Historical Society
3 of 4  — L-R Zita Cup Choy Historian at Iolani Palace, Krystal Kakimoto, Cynthia Engle Exec Director Hawaiian Historical Society
From left to right: Zita Cup Choy, historian at ʻIolani Palace, Krystal Kakimoto, and Cynthia Engle, executive director of the Hawaiian Historical Society.
Krystal Kakimoto
Archives Uncorked event featuring the wines of Kalākaua.
4 of 4  — the wines of Kalakaua
Archives Uncorked event featuring the wines of Kalākaua.
Krystal Kakimoto

Are you living a double life? We’re shining a spotlight on kamaʻāina with unexpected passions that they’ve turned into dual careers, starting with a Bishop Museum librarian who moonlights as a sommelier.

Krystal Kakimoto hails from the Garden Isle. She found a way to combine her two passions by leading "Archives Uncorked" events on Oʻahu, where attendees can “drink history.”

She spoke with The Conversation about realizing that her two roles have more in common than meets the eye.

The next “Archives Uncorked” event takes place Aug. 1 at the shared campus of the Hawaiian Historical Society and Hawaiian Mission Houses in downtown Honolulu. For more information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation History
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
