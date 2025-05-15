Hawaiian Mission Houses shares moʻolelo of forbidden places

It's a night of mele, oli and hula. Its focus will be on wahi kapu, or forbidden places.

The Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives will host a storytelling event this weekend. HPR talked to Kumu Sam ʻOhu Gon III and curator Mike Smola about what's in store for the event.

The event will be held this Saturday on Kahua Hoʿokipa Stage at Hawaiian Mission Houses. For tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.