Hawaiian Mission Houses shares moʻolelo of forbidden places

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 15, 2025 at 1:50 PM HST
The Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives located in Honolulu.
The Hawaiian Mission Houses
The Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives located in Honolulu.

It's a night of mele, oli and hula. Its focus will be on wahi kapu, or forbidden places.

The Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives will host a storytelling event this weekend. HPR talked to Kumu Sam ʻOhu Gon III and curator Mike Smola about what's in store for the event.

The event will be held this Saturday on Kahua Hoʿokipa Stage at Hawaiian Mission Houses. For tickets, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation HistoryNative Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
