'I was horrified': Local fallout from Trump efforts to shutter U.S. Institute of Peace

The latest drama unfolding with President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency has to do with the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. The nonprofit think tank filed a lawsuit after its staff claimed they were illegally evicted from their offices Monday.

Police had to be called — as the institute maintained that it is not a government agency and that the eviction was an extreme overreach. The institute has ties to the late Hawaiʻi Sen. Spark Matsunaga, who chaired the commission that formed the organization under President Ronald Reagan.

HPR talked to Colin Moore, the program director of the Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, about what's unfolding at the U.S. Institute of Peace in our nation's capital.

