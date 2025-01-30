Child and Family Service's CEO navigates the uncertainty of federal grant funding

Child and Family Service is one of many nonprofits that this week expressed concern about the Trump administration's decision to freeze federal grants and loan programs.

An 11th-hour reprieve has eased some of the immediate concern, but not the threat of cuts. Amanda Pump, the new CEO of Child and Family Service, has worked with the organization for a decade.

HPR talked to her about her concerns and the organization's efforts to help military families as the organization marks its 125th anniversary this year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.