Child and Family Service's CEO navigates the uncertainty of federal grant funding

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:52 PM HST
CEO of Child and Family Service Amanda Pump, right, with The Conversation's host Catherine Cruz.
Child and Family Service is one of many nonprofits that this week expressed concern about the Trump administration's decision to freeze federal grants and loan programs.

An 11th-hour reprieve has eased some of the immediate concern, but not the threat of cuts. Amanda Pump, the new CEO of Child and Family Service, has worked with the organization for a decade.

HPR talked to her about her concerns and the organization's efforts to help military families as the organization marks its 125th anniversary this year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 30, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
