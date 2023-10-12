© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Public and private sectors to put heads together over Hawaiʻi economy

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:59 PM HST
FILE - A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
FILE - A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

What are the barriers to our economic growth and success? Business leaders, state and county officials, and academics are gathering Friday at an economic conference in Honolulu to ask these questions: How can Hawaiʻi build infrastructure faster and cheaper? What will it take for the economy to rebound after the Maui wildfires?

Seth Colby, the tax research and planning officer for the state Department of Taxation, spoke with The Conversation about these issues.

The Hawaiʻi Economic Association’s Annual Conference takes place Friday at the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu. In-person tickets are sold out, but you can still attend virtually.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
