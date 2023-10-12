Public and private sectors to put heads together over Hawaiʻi economy

What are the barriers to our economic growth and success? Business leaders, state and county officials, and academics are gathering Friday at an economic conference in Honolulu to ask these questions: How can Hawaiʻi build infrastructure faster and cheaper? What will it take for the economy to rebound after the Maui wildfires?

Seth Colby, the tax research and planning officer for the state Department of Taxation, spoke with The Conversation about these issues.

The Hawaiʻi Economic Association’s Annual Conference takes place Friday at the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu. In-person tickets are sold out, but you can still attend virtually.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.