© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

New Zealand artist George Noku on installation reusing plastic pollution

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published August 28, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST
Julie Williams

Hundreds of hands, thousands of bottles and countless hours have gone into a new, large-scale installation titled “Changing Oceans: Changing Minds.” It was unveiled last Friday at the Volcano Art Center and was created over the past month by community volunteers working alongside one of New Zealand’s leading contemporary artists, George Nuku.

His large-scale installation “Changing Oceans: Changing Minds” is an immersive showcase of reused plastic bottles, carved polystyrene, and transparent plexiglass. It features upcycled sea creatures made by community volunteers and is on display through Sept. 10 at the Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus.

The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang sat down with the Māori artist to talk about repurposing empty bottles, polystyrene and plexiglass.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio