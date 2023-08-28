New Zealand artist George Noku on installation reusing plastic pollution

Hundreds of hands, thousands of bottles and countless hours have gone into a new, large-scale installation titled “Changing Oceans: Changing Minds.” It was unveiled last Friday at the Volcano Art Center and was created over the past month by community volunteers working alongside one of New Zealand’s leading contemporary artists, George Nuku.

His large-scale installation “Changing Oceans: Changing Minds” is an immersive showcase of reused plastic bottles, carved polystyrene, and transparent plexiglass. It features upcycled sea creatures made by community volunteers and is on display through Sept. 10 at the Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus.

The Conversation’s Lillian Tsang sat down with the Māori artist to talk about repurposing empty bottles, polystyrene and plexiglass.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 28, 2023.