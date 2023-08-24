© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

This program connects displaced Maui residents to temporary housing resources

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST
Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.
Sebastien Vuagnat
/
AFP via Getty Images
Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 888-536-4700.

Housing remains an essential need in West Maui. Many displaced by the recent wildfires have settled into hotel rooms after transitioning out of temporary emergency shelters. Others have moved into Airbnb's.

So far, approximately 100 families have found more permanent housing through the Hawaiʻi Fire Relief Housing Program, a project created by the Hawaiʻi Housing, Finance and Development Corporation.

It has compiled a list of more than 900 houses, apartment units and rooms available for rent to the displaced on Maui.

August 12: Wildfire damage is shown in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Local News
Hawaiʻi Housing Relief Program connects Maui residents with homeowners offering housing
Sabrina Bodon

"Our website has a forum on which property owners can offer their units. They fill out that form which asks basic property information and the contact and ownership information," said Dean Minakami, the interim executive director of the HHFDC.

Once HHFDC staff verify information about the property, information is posted on their website for displaced people to see.

If you're a homeowner or a property management company that would like to participate, or if you lost your home in the Maui wildfires, you can learn how to participate in the program here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Lahaina fireshousing
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories