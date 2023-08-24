This program connects displaced Maui residents to temporary housing resources

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 888-536-4700.

Housing remains an essential need in West Maui. Many displaced by the recent wildfires have settled into hotel rooms after transitioning out of temporary emergency shelters. Others have moved into Airbnb's.

So far, approximately 100 families have found more permanent housing through the Hawaiʻi Fire Relief Housing Program, a project created by the Hawaiʻi Housing, Finance and Development Corporation.

It has compiled a list of more than 900 houses, apartment units and rooms available for rent to the displaced on Maui.

"Our website has a forum on which property owners can offer their units. They fill out that form which asks basic property information and the contact and ownership information," said Dean Minakami, the interim executive director of the HHFDC.

Once HHFDC staff verify information about the property, information is posted on their website for displaced people to see.

If you're a homeowner or a property management company that would like to participate, or if you lost your home in the Maui wildfires, you can learn how to participate in the program here.

