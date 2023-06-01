Halawa inmate talks earning an associate degree from Chaminade

Several inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oʻahu received their associate degrees in May through a program offered by Chaminade University.

Among them was Big Island native Kelson Akeo. He was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Conversation got the chance to talk with Akeo about the two-year college degree program and what he wants to do when he gets out of prison.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.