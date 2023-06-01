© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Halawa inmate talks earning an associate degree from Chaminade

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM HST
Kelson Akeo, top left, at a commencement ceremony to receive his associate degree from Chaminade University on May 17, 2023.
Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety
Kelson Akeo, top left, at a commencement ceremony to receive his associate degree from Chaminade University on May 17, 2023.

Several inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oʻahu received their associate degrees in May through a program offered by Chaminade University.

Among them was Big Island native Kelson Akeo. He was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Conversation got the chance to talk with Akeo about the two-year college degree program and what he wants to do when he gets out of prison.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
