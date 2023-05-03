Kaʻū High principal talks leadership award, addressing rural challenges

Ka’ū High School and Pahala Elementary Principal Sharon Beck was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award from the Island Insurance Foundation. She received a $10,000 personal award and $15,000 toward a school project of her choice.

The rural Ka’ū District on the southern end of Hawaiʻi Island is the Department of Education’s largest geographic district in the state. Many students are challenged with long commutes coupled with limited access to resources and opportunities. The Conversation talked to Beck about how she has addressed her school’s unique challenges for the past 17 years.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.