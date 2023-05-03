© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Kaʻū High principal talks leadership award, addressing rural challenges

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM HST
Sharon Beck.jpeg

Ka’ū High School and Pahala Elementary Principal Sharon Beck was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Masayuki Tokioka Excellence in School Leadership Award from the Island Insurance Foundation. She received a $10,000 personal award and $15,000 toward a school project of her choice.

The rural Ka’ū District on the southern end of Hawaiʻi Island is the Department of Education’s largest geographic district in the state. Many students are challenged with long commutes coupled with limited access to resources and opportunities. The Conversation talked to Beck about how she has addressed her school’s unique challenges for the past 17 years.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation EducationHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
