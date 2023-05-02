© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

New medication dosing system seeks to improve child emergency care

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM HST
EMS Ambulance Honolulu.jfif
Honolulu EMS
/

A new medication dosing system will be rolling out this year for county emergency medical services across the state.

The mobile application provides quick access to medication dosing guidelines for children and documents the medications and doses given in the child’s medical record.

With EMS staff stretched thin across our state, the new system also aims to take some pressure off emergency medical technicians and paramedics calculating dosages out in the field.

It's funded by a federal grant from the EMS for Children program, which was championed by the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye.

The Conversation discussed the benefits of the system with two staff members from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: Dr. Alvin Bronstein, chief of the Emergency Medical Services Injury Prevention System Branch, and EMSC program coordinator Kristy Luke.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Department of HealthHealth Care
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
