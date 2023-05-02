New medication dosing system seeks to improve child emergency care

A new medication dosing system will be rolling out this year for county emergency medical services across the state.

The mobile application provides quick access to medication dosing guidelines for children and documents the medications and doses given in the child’s medical record.

With EMS staff stretched thin across our state, the new system also aims to take some pressure off emergency medical technicians and paramedics calculating dosages out in the field.

It's funded by a federal grant from the EMS for Children program, which was championed by the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye.

The Conversation discussed the benefits of the system with two staff members from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: Dr. Alvin Bronstein, chief of the Emergency Medical Services Injury Prevention System Branch, and EMSC program coordinator Kristy Luke.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.