East Oʻahu dance studio keeps it groovy one step at a time

Hips around the world will be swinging Saturday as many mark International Dance Day. It's a prevalent activity in Hawaiian and Pasifika culture, whether it's the Hawaiian hula, Samoan fire dance or the Tahitian otea.

One local studio with interesting origins is Hawaii Dance Bomb on Oʻahu. The ‘Āina Haina company offers a range of different types of classes for just about all ages. The Conversation sat down with owner and instructor Miranda Rudegeair to learn how she turned a past failure into one of the grooviest places in East Oʻahu.

