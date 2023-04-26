© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

East Oʻahu dance studio keeps it groovy one step at a time

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST
Miranda Rudegeair
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
HPR's Russell Subiono, left, with Miranda Rudegeair of Hawaii Dance Bomb

Hips around the world will be swinging Saturday as many mark International Dance Day. It's a prevalent activity in Hawaiian and Pasifika culture, whether it's the Hawaiian hula, Samoan fire dance or the Tahitian otea.

One local studio with interesting origins is Hawaii Dance Bomb on Oʻahu. The ‘Āina Haina company offers a range of different types of classes for just about all ages. The Conversation sat down with owner and instructor Miranda Rudegeair to learn how she turned a past failure into one of the grooviest places in East Oʻahu.   

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
